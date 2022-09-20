Stephen Graham's new ITV series looks seriously gripping The drama is based on a true story

Stephen Graham is set to front a brand new ITV drama out next month, and it looks like it's going to a powerful and gripping watch.

The actor, who is hugely popular thanks to his successful career in many TV shows and films, will be heading up the cast of The Walk-In, a five-part drama based on a shocking true story.

WATCH: Stephen Graham leads the cast of ITV's The Walk-In, out next month

According to ITV's official release, The Walk-In tells the real-life story of a man who finds himself in the middle of an operation to uncover a Neo-Nazi's plan to kill an MP.

Stephen (This Is England, Peaky Blinders, The Irishman) takes on the leading role of Matthew Collins, a journalist who works for anti-racism group Hope not Hate.

Stephen Graham will lead the cast of The Walk-In

Matthew spends his time actively trying to prevent the radicalisation of young white men from joining far-right organisations by exposing their activities online. After he receives an email from a man on the inside about their plan to kill an MP, he decides to take action.

The episodes follow Matthew's quest to uncover the murderous plot, which was concocted shortly after the real-life tragic murder of Jo Cox MP.

Stephen is an award-winning actor

The ITV synopsis explains: "Although the marches and the social media posts stopped, Collins knew the group would only have been driven underground and that he had probably lost all chance of getting information from within. Until one day in March 2017, when he received an email from someone claiming to be a member. A mole ready to talk about a horrific plan to murder a second MP."

It adds: "[The Walk-In] is a thought-provoking, conscience stirring drama which poses timeless questions - What makes people fear and hate those who are different from themselves? Can someone's view of the world be fundamentally changed?"

The first episode of The Walk-In will air on Monday 3 October on ITV and run for five consecutive weeks.

