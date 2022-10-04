9-1-1 viewers in tears over 'dark' and 'disturbing' episode three Spoilers for episode three ahead!

9-1-1 season six continued on Monday night with a gripping third episode that some viewers have branded "disturbing" and "dark".

The latest instalment delved into Athena's past as she and her husband Bobby led an investigation into the murder of her childhood friend, Tanya Kingston, from 45 years ago.

While Athena initially suspected that it could be her own father who was responsible for Tanya's disappearance, a key piece of information from the victim's sister, Joanne, led the field sergeant to the real killer.

A sequence of tragic flashbacks revealed Junior Franklin to be the murderer and viewers watched as he followed Tanya into an orange grove, chasing her down and ending her life.

In the present, Athena and Bobby tracked Junior down and ended up chasing him through the same orange grove. Athena finally caught up, hitting him over the head and telling him: "All this time you've been hiding in plain sight for 45 years. But I got you. I got you."

Junior Franklin was revealed as Tanya's killer

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the "disturbing" episode, with many left reaching for the tissues. One person wrote: "#911onFOX was really good tonight but very sad! I hate what happened to that little girl that scene of her crying and running from dude in that dark, foggy field was heavy. I was ready to cry," while another added: "#911onFOX got me crying real tears, such an emotional scene in that orange grove."

A third fan commented: "The scene in the orange field destroyed me emotionally #911onFOX," while another tweeted: "This episode really took a toll on me #911onFOX."

Viewers praised the emotional episode

Other fans simply praised the brilliant episode, with one person writing: "What an emotional, moving episode tonight. Outstanding. Heartbreaking," while another added: "That was an EXCELLENT episode of #911onFOX!"

Peter Krause, who plays fire captain Bobby Nash, spoke to EW about the "darker" episode ahead of its release. "One of the great things about the type of storytelling 9-1-1 is doing is that it's not just about the big emergencies or tidal waves," he said. "Every now and then there are some crime-solving mysteries. This one is a little bit darker than we normally go, I would say — you know, it's a real murder mystery."

