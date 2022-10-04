Will MAFS UK continue to air following George Roberts' arrest? The star married April Banbury on the show

Married at First Sight star George Roberts has been making headlines recently after it was reported that he had been arrested.

According to The Sun, the police are currently investigating the 40-year-old over allegations of harassment and coercive control. Will this impact the show in any way? Find out here…

The Met Police told the publication: "A 40-year-old man was arrested in Worcestershire on Thursday, September 29, on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour.

"He was taken to a police station and bailed pending further enquiries."

The arrest comes after three women who claim to be George's ex-girlfriends alleged that they had made independent complaints to the police about his alleged "obsessive" and "manipulative" behaviour.

Will MAFS UK continue to air?

While HELLO! has reached out to Channel 4 for comment and has yet to receive a response, fans should expect to see Married at First Sight UK continue as usual.

George married April Banbury on the show

The pre-recorded show is still scheduled to air as normal on weeknights on E4, as is listed on the RadioTimes TV Listings Guide.

Addressing the allegations of abuse, a spokesperson from Channel 4 told Birmingham Live: "We work incredibly closely with our production partners to ensure all Married at First Sight UK contributors are subject to rigorous background and psychological checks, including the most detailed police checks a production is able to undertake.

"Any allegations of this nature are taken extremely seriously by Channel 4."

Are George Roberts and April Banbury still together?

Despite tying the knot on the E4 reality show, it would appear that the couple are no longer together.

It would appear that the pair have gone their separate ways

Taking to her Instagram Stories towards the end of September, April suggested that the pair had gone their separate ways.

She told her followers: "The traumas that have been brought on from this show have made me re-evaluate things.

"I really have and I'm not ashamed to admit this, I have been seeing a therapist ever since. They have helped me overcome a lot from the show and I am grateful for that."

