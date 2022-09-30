Married At First Sight UK: fans share same theory about Kwame Badu after recent episode The Channel 4 show is bringing all the drama!

The couples on Married at First Sight UK have reached a very important stage of the experiment – the home stays!

MORE: MAFS UK: Where are Whitney and Matt now after experts' major decision?

But one couple's trip back home left some viewers baffled. Kwame and Kasia, who have had their fair share of ups and downs throughout the process, went back to Kwame's hometown and although he did introduce his new wife to his friends, he kept his family and home private.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you caught up with the latest season of Married At First Sight Australia?

Instead, the pair took a romantic trip to the park where they sat on a bench and chatted. But Kasia was less than impressed by the move. She asked her new husband: "Why can't we go to your house?" to which he responded: "I'm quite secretive..." Kasia could then be seen venting to the cameras as she exclaimed: "Show me yourself, I'm showing myself to you."

Although Kwame didn't elaborate on why he's keeping his family and home life private from Kasia, viewers have the same theory – that he has something to hide.

MORE: Married At First Sight UK's April Banbury has been on two other reality shows

MORE: See Married At First Sight UK star Matt's dramatic transformation

Kwame said he's "private" when it comes to his home life

One person said: "Kwame definitely has a wife he hiding #MAFSUK." A second tweeted: "Kwame is taking Kasia for a fool! The wife that he is hiding should just come out! This is annoying. #MAFSUK."

A third added: "Kwame is either: embarrassed of his house, embarrassed he lives with his mum, or hiding his other wife at home #MAFSUK." We'll have to wait to find out more!

Kasia was unhappy about Kwame not showing her his home

Meanwhile, Thursday's episode of the E4 reality show proved dramatic for other participants in the process, too. After an explosive row between new couple Gemma and Matt, following the groom's 'cheating' scandal with Whitney, the experts decided to give the couple a chance.

Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling sat Matt and Whitney down to explain they did not approve of them going behind their respective partner's back, but appreciated that they had found a connection with each other. The couple were then allowed to remain in the experiment, but as a dating couple instead of a married pair.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.