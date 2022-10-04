Everything you need to know about Hilary Swank's gripping new drama Alaska Daily You won't want to miss this one!

Hilary Swank's new ABC drama, Alaska Daily, is a series that you won't want to miss. The actress stars as recently disgraced reporter Eileen Fitzgerald, who leaves her high-flying job in New York and joins a metro newspaper in Anchorage, Alaska.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the show, including what it's about and who else stars in it.

What is Alaska Daily about?

From the mind of Tom McCarthy, who wrote and directed 2015 biographical drama Spotlight, Alaska Daily follows fiercely talented journalist Eileen Fitzgerald, who leaves her New York job after a fall from grace to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage, where her journey to find personal and professional redemption begins.

The reporter doesn't exactly receive a very warm welcome upon her move to the city, however, with one sinister-sounding resident telling her: "Alaska doesn’t need another corrupt reporter spewing lies. Go back to New York before something bad happens."

Chatting to Parade about the new series, Hilary elaborated on the show's central storyline about Eileen's investigation into missing women. "When she goes to dinner with her old boss, who's courting her to come to Alaska, Eileen sees pictures of these women, and understands - as she starts doing research - that this is a huge, horrific situation, and nobody is investigating," she said.

The series premieres on Thursday 6 October

"Another woman disappears and gets forgotten, and another. Even saying that gives me chills. There’s no world in which that should ever be happening, especially now in 2022."

How many episodes of Alaska Daily are there?

There are three hour-long episodes in the series, which premieres on Thursday 6 October at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC. New episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu.

Hilary Swank leads the cast

Who is in the cast of Alaska Daily?

Alongside Hilary Swank stars Inventing Anna's Jeff Perry in the role of Stanley Cornik, Matt Malloy (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Bob Young, The Sinner's Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy and The Revenant's Grace Dove as Rosalind 'Roz' Friendly.

Rounding off the cast are Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park playing Yuna Park and Craig Frank as Austin Teague.

