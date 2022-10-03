5 Stanley Tucci movies that are a must-watch The actor is currently starring in the BBC's Inside Man

Stanley Tucci is one of Hollywood's most loved stars and has an impressive list of big-screen credits ranging from heartfelt comedy dramas to serious supernatural thrillers.

The talented actor, who is remarkably consistent in his ability to star in successful projects, is currently appearing alongside David Tennant in BBC One's gripping drama, Inside Man. But what else has the 61-year-old been in? Check out our top picks of Stanley's must-watch movies below…

Supernova

Written and directed by Harry Macqueen, Supernova is a 2020 romance drama which stars Stanley and Colin Firth as a gay couple - a musician and a novelist - who embark on a road trip after one of them begins to suffer the effects of early-onset dementia.

Stanley stars opposite Colin Firth in Supernova

Spotlight

Released in 2015, this biographical drama tells the true story of how The Boston Globe's 'Spotlight' team, the oldest continuously operating newspaper investigative journalist unit in the United States, uncovered the massive scandal of child sex abuse and cover-up by numerous Roman Catholic priests.

Stanley plays the role of Mitchell Garabedian in the film, an attorney representing victims of sexual abuse.

Stanley plays the role of attorney Mitchell Garabedian in the film

Julie & Julia

Julie & Julia is a biographical comedy film which was released in 2009. It follows New Yorker Julie Powell, played by Amy Adams, as she strives to prepare all 524 recipes in Julia Child's (Meryl Streep) landmark cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking, in just 365 days. The story is intertwined with Julia's own journey of conquering French cuisine.

Stanley plays Julia's loving husband, Paul Child, in the film.

Meryl Streep and Stanley play Julia and Paul Child in the film

The Lovely Bones

Released back in 2009, this haunting supernatural drama is based on Alice Sebold's 2002 novel of the same name and follows Susie Salmon, a 14-year-old girl who is murdered by her neighbour and watches over her grief-stricken family from 'the in-between', attempting to reveal her murderer's identity.

Stanley stars as the murderous neighbour, George Harvey, alongside Saoirse Ronan, Mark Wahlberg and Rachel Weisz.

Mark Wahlberg and Stanley in The Lovely Bones

Worth

Based on true events, Worth focuses on attorney Kenneth Feinberg, who in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks must attempt to put a dollar value on the lives lost after being appointed as the special counsel for the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

While Michael Keaton stars in the lead role, Stanley plays Charles Wolf, the husband of a woman killed in the attacks.

Stanley stars alongside Michael Keaton in Worth

