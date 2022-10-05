Exclusive: Vick Hope talks feeling pressure on Strictly – and who she's backing this year The radio DJ and presenter gave her top tips

Vick Hope has spoken out about feeling the "pressure" and "being nervous" while taking part in Strictly Come Dancing, as well as revealing who she's backing from the celebrity line-up this year.

MORE: Exclusive: Davina McCall makes rare comment about partner Michael after Inspiration Award win

Chatting to HELLO! at this year's Inspiration Awards in London, the radio DJ and TV presenter shared that, although she's not fully caught up on this year's series, she has one friend she's rooting for.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vick Hope talks to HELLO! about this year's Strictly line-up

"I'm not really around on a Saturday night and so I'll dip in and out but I know Ellie Taylor is doing it and so I'm going to get behind her. I think she's an amazing woman and so funny."

Vick, who took part in Strictly alongside Graziano Di Prima in 2018, then explained that she gave some top tips to the Ted Lasso actress about the Ballroom and Latin competition: "She text me when she first found out she was going to be doing it, she was like, 'Any tips?' And I was like, 'Just enjoy yourself'."

MORE: Inside Calvin Harris' Ibiza farm where secret love blossomed with Vick Hope

MORE: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec talks 'very emotional' experience watching the show as a viewer

Vick Hope attended HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards on Tuesday

She added: "It sounds really easy but sometimes you get so caught up in the pressure of it and feeling nervous when actually it's really fun you get to bathe in sparkles and glitter, so you've got to just enjoy it."

Vick, who looked stunning in a green Rat & Boa dress, was one of the many celebrities attending HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards in association with Childsplay at the Corinthia, London.

Vick said she's backing actress and comedian, Ellie Taylor

The awards ceremony was created to highlight people - both famous and not - whose talents have empowered and inspired others during the last 12 months.

Each category shines a spotlight on people who have inspired others with their bravery and kindness. This year, two of the categories will be voted for by you, with Anita, Johannes, Julia, Saira and Rosie choosing a shortlist of your nominees for the Star Mum and #HelloToKindness awards.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.