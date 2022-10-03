Helen Skelton shares a special tribute to Kaye Adams after she left Strictly Come Dancing The star took to social media

Helen Skelton took to social media with a special message for fellow Strictly contestant Kaye Adams.

On Sunday, the Countryfile host shared a sweet post on her Instagram feed with two photos beside the Loose Women pannellist who was the first celebrity to exit the competition with her dance partner Kai Widdrington.

WATCH: Kai Widdrington and Kaye Adams leave the show after performing a Charleston

Captioning the images, she penned: "If you’re lucky enough to have met Kaye you will know what a legend she is. You’re a class act @kayeadamsofficial and am sorry to say you’re stuck with me #strictlycomedancing #kayeadams #proud."

One of the snaps showed the pair looking glorious behind the scenes of the show, the other showed them posing alongside fellow contestants Matt Goss and Fleur East as they appear squashed in the back of a car.

Helen was so sad to see Kaye go

Kaye replied to the sweet image writing: "I couldn’t be happier to hear that!!! Xx." Fleur East chimed in writing: "She’s amazing!!" with a raised hands and red love heart emoji. Kym Marsh added: "She's the best."

Kaye and Kai's charleston landed them in the bottom two and saw them dance off against singer Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova – who is dating Kai outside the show.

Even though head judge Shirley Ballas would have saved Kaye and Kai, fellow judges Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton du Beke had already saved Matt and Nadiya.

Kaye and Kai were the first couple to leave the competition

Hours after the results show aired, Kaye broke her silence on social media and revealed her disappointment at her "short journey" on the show.

"Well it was a much shorter journey than I'd hoped for but a journey all the same!" she began her emotional statement.

"While right now I'm kicking myself for not having performed as well as I could have, at the same time I do feel proud for having jumped in with two left feet into something a couple of years ago I would have run the other mile from.

Kaye broke her silence on social media

"I'll be talking more about my experience on @bbcstrictly It Takes Two tomorrow and on the How To Be 60 podcast when I've had more time to process it all, but right now I want to say a massive thank you to the whole Strictly family - the pro dancers, my fellow performers and the whole production crew - but most of all to @kaiwidd."

She added: "You were an absolute gent the whole way through and made me realise that my two left feet could be turned into dancing ones. I'm just sorry we didn't get to dance together longer.

