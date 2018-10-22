BBC responds to Vick Hope's hint that the judges' vote was fixed Vick hinted that producers told the judges to keep Seann Walsh and Katya Jones in the show

Vick Hope was the latest celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday after placing in the bottom two with her dance partner, Graziano Di Prima along with Seann Walsh and Katya Jones, with the judges choosing to save the latter couple at three votes to one. Speaking about leaving the series on the Capital Breakfast Show on Monday, Vick hinted that producers might have had something to do with the decision to keep Katya and Seann on the show as they spoke to the judges ahead of the final vote. However, the BBC have responded to her suggestion, telling HELLO!: "It is categorically untrue to imply that producers tell the Judges how to score or who to save. Each judge votes on each dance independently, based on its merits and in their expert opinion alone. The Judges use an electronic voting pad to transmit their score or choice of who to save to the production gallery which is then locked in and cannot be changed. Only after this does a Producer speak to the judges, advising them on how long they have to speak and reminding them to give a reason for their decisions. The process was exactly the same this weekend."

Speaking about the process from her point of view, Vic said: "After the dance off, the judges have to give their decisions. There was a conflab with the producers and then they gave their decision. There was this stunned silence, it was a really weird atmosphere." Fans of the show took to Twitter to discuss the results episode, with one writing: "That really was THE strangest result last night. Still cross. Vick was a natural since day one, beautiful dancer, arms and the use of her back, yet not a word. Didn't want Seann to go, but seriously, he did it better the first time round. What a JOKE that was." Another person added: "Total ratings cut up. Anybody with one eye could see that Seann was clunky [and] out of time. Vick blew him away. Pandering to the masses. Absolutely outrageous."

READ: Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones compared to Prince Harry in this incredible throwback

Loading the player...

Vick also hinted that she might not have been Shirley Ballas' favourite contestant after receiving negative comments from her following her performance on Saturday night. Speaking on the radio show, she explained: "I think I've got to be careful what I say here because you never know what someone is thinking, but people were suggesting from week one there was something there, but it's been consistent and Saturday night I really felt – it was weird, wasn't it? I've never been spoken to like that, she really relished in it." Vick is referring to Shirley telling her: "It took 16 bars before you started to do anything recognisable as Cha Cha... I didn't see any straight legs in there at all... The expression on the face didn't go with the movement... I'm not disputing you didn't try extremely hard but it lacked the body action and the facial expression."

READ: The makeup products Tess Daly wears on Strictly to get her amazing glowy skin