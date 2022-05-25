Inside Calvin Harris' Ibiza farm where secret love blossomed with Vick Hope The couple made their public debut at Chelsea Flower Show on Monday

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope shocked fans when they made their first public appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, followed by the revelation that not only have they been dating for several months, but they are already secretly engaged.

The couple had kept their romance under the radar by spending time together in private at Calvin's 138-acre farm in Ibiza, which he bought after selling two multi-million pound homes in Los Angeles.

Calvin reportedly proposed under this tree on his farm

The farm is called Terra Masia and is Ibiza's largest organic farm, producing vegetables, eggs, wine and farm-to-table meals, as well as hosting special events including weddings, so it may well serve as the couple's own exclusive wedding venue when they tie the knot.

Calvin has reportedly been flying Vick out for secret visits to the farm over the past few months, and reportedly even popped the question at his home, so it is sure to hold many special memories for the pair.

Calvin Harris lives on a farm in Ibiza

The Scottish DJ has shared several glimpses of the farm on social media, showing he is hands-on with helping to grow produce and care for the animals. But he isn't stepping back from his music career anytime soon, as he has also been busy working on new music and appears to have installed his own recording studio on the farm.

Terra Masia is Ibiza's largest organic farm

Photos Calvin has posted from his home include a recent post showing him clutching a box of oranges, captioned "Just a lad and his oranges." The 38-year-old also shared a selfie alongside two sheep at Christmas, and has previously shared a photo of a tree on the estate, which is reportedly the location of his romantic proposal to Vick following their whirlwind romance.

Vick has shared photos from the farm on social media

While their relationship only came to light this week, Vick has previously shared her own photos from Calvin's farm in recent weeks, including a photo of the stunning views from the couple's bedroom, and a snap of herself painting next to the swimming pool. "A canonical weekend," she captioned the series of photos, which were tagged in Ibiza.

Vick and Calvin's romance has blossomed during private visits to Ibiza

