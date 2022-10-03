Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec talks 'very emotional' experience watching the show as a viewer The dancer spoke to HELLO! about all things Strictly

Aljaz Skorjanec has revealed it was a "very emotional" experience for him watching the first dance-off of this year's Strictly Come Dancing as a viewer rather than as a professional on the show.

The dancer, who announced his departure from the Ballroom and Latin competition earlier this year, was chatting to HELLO! as part of our Strictly Insider series when he revealed how it was for him to watch the tense episode as an audience member.

Aljaz chats to HELLO! about week two of Strictly

"I have to say it was very, very emotional for me watching the first dance-off as a viewer. I've never sort of watched it from home to begin with before. But then I think the dance-off is always so dramatic when you're in the studio, it's always nerve-wracking."

Aljaz continued: "I remember one of the first moments I was in that dance-off, it was one of the most nervous moments of my whole life. And I know what the professionals, what the celebrities are going through in their minds to try to perfect or polish every single last bit of the steps or the routine or performance value."

Kaye and Kai were the first pair to be voted off

The dancer, who was a favourite on the show throughout his nine years as part of the professional troupe, also opened up about the result of the dance-off – which saw Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington voted off in favour of Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova – and it seems Aljaz didn't wholly agree with the final decision.

"I think they both were a little bit nervous both celebrities in the dance-off. And I think that that's why maybe they made a little mistake. It was a very, very tough one to the call, even though being the very first dance-off of the year."

Aljaz departed Strictly earlier this year

He continued: "But maybe I was aiming more towards saving Kaye and Kai if I'm really, really honest. But it was very, very close."

Aljaz's departure from Strictly, perhaps unsurprisingly, devastated his fans. So would he ever return? "You see, that's a great question. But even like Lassie, the film, the dog that always comes back every day gives it a couple of years in between!" he joked.

"So, no, I'm just a really, really big fan of the show. I've always been a fan of Strictly Come Dancing and nine years on the show, I feel like I gave every single bit of me of my heart, my choreography, my career, creativity."

