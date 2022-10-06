Married at First Sight UK viewers 'shocked' after couple makes unexpected revelation Are you a fan of Matt and Whitney?

Married at First Sight UK viewers were left in shock during Wednesday night's episode when Matt and Whitney professed their love for each other after just over a week of dating.

Unlike the other couples in the experiment, the pair only recently struck up a romance after deciding to leave their previous relationships.

In an episode that aired last Wednesday, Matt asked the experts if he could continue the experiment with Whitney after he and Gemma decided to end their marriage during the penultimate commitment ceremony, which also saw Whitney and Duka call it quits.

After dropping the 'L' bomb, Whitney's friend Ally asked her if she genuinely meant it, to which she replied: "Yeah. It took a while for the words to come out of my mouth, let's be honest, it's me, the words don't come out easily. I just had to be like 'speak your truth' kind of thing."

Fans of the show weren't entirely convinced, however, and took to Twitter to express their disbelief.

One person wrote: "Shocked that Matt and Whitney have said they love each other after about six seconds together. Though I guess Tayah and Adam were the same last year, just seems a bit weird!" while another added: "I'm glad everybody's as shocked as we are at this whole Whitney and Matt 'loving' each other lol."

Whitney and Matt professed their love for each other in Wednesday's episode

A third tweeted: "How can Matt and Whitney be the ones to profess love to each other out of everyone?"

Other fans accused the pair of faking their feelings for one another, with one person writing: "Not the least bit interested in Matt and Whitney's homestay. It's all so fake and forced #MAFSUK. Get off my TV: fast forward," while another added: "Matt and Whitney constantly going on about being in love… thinking if they say it enough times they can convince themselves it's actually true."

Not all viewers were so cynical about the relationship, however, with one person tweeting: "Am I the only person in the world happy for Whitney and Matt, when you know you know. Good luck to them," while another added: "Whitney and Matt genuinely make me happy."

