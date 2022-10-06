Dancing on Ice reveals fifth celebrity contestant - see who it is! We can't wait to see Mollie on the rink!

Dancing on Ice has announced Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher as the fifth celebrity contestant for the 2023 series - and we are so excited!

The news was revealed on ITV's Lorraine on Thursday morning, with Mollie telling Lorraine Kelly: "I'm really excited. I've not really felt nervous yet, strangely."

When asked if she has skated before, she said: "Back in the day I skated it at Christmas markets and before the try-out for Dancing On Ice, I went on the ice to check I enjoyed it.

"At the time I was holding on to the sides but hopefully, I can get round the rink."

Mollie joins Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, football star John Fashanu and former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer on the ITV skating show.

On joining the show, Nile said: I've certainly not done much ice-skating but I am so excited for the opportunity. I’m so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again. My biggest goal on the show is to do something that no-one has ever done before!"

Meanwhile, Ekin-Su said: "I'm so excited for the team. I can't wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned and see you on the ice."

Mollie is the fifth contestant

Patsy added: "I wanted to challenge myself, get back to work, get out of my comfort zone. And I just thought 'Oh I'll just go for it', it seems like a lot of fun and I do love ice skating but I'm not an ice skater!"

Fans can expect to see Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield presenting the show as usual, while Oti Mabuse, Ashely Banjo and Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill will be back on the judging panel to give their expert feedback and scores.

