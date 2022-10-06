Station 19 star Barrett Doss breaks social media silence ahead of season 6 premiere The actress took a break from Twitter in April

Station 19 star Barrett Doss has returned to Twitter ahead of the show's season six debut following a six-month hiatus.

The 33-year-old actress announced her break from the platform back in April, saying that being on social media exposes her and the cast to "a reasonable amount of criticism".

Sharing a photo of the cast, she wrote: "There is more than one way to make a family. Love the family in the picture and the family not pictured here. We put our hearts, talent, and time into #station19. Being on social media also means we expose ourselves to a reasonable amount of criticism, but this ain’t fun anymore."

In a separate tweet, she revealed that she would be taking a break before adding: "I love the passion that this show brings out in the fans of it - I'm a fan too. But I love kindness, positivity, and my own mental health more. So for the moment - love to those who need it."

The star returned to Twitter on Wednesday with a post about the new series of the Grey's Anatomy spin-off, which airs on Thursday 6 October on ABC.

Barrett announced her break from Twitter in April

Resharing a video post from her co-star Jay Hayden which sees the pair on set of the show, she wrote: "Well, here goes nothin… PART 2. We're back October 6 on @ABCNetwork and streaming the next day on @hulu. @Station19 #Station19."

Fans were quick to comment on the post to celebrate Barrett's return to Twitter. One person wrote: "Oh Barrett! Welcome back!!" while another added: "I missed you so much Barrett welcome back."

A third commented: "OMG BARRETT YOU ARE BACK!!!"

Barrett plays firefighter Victoria Hughes in the drama

Barrett plays firefighter Victoria Hughes in the popular drama series, which follows the lives of a group of heroic firefighters working at Seattle Fire Department at Station 19.

Station 19 season six airs on Thursday nights at 8 pm ET on ABC, with new episodes landing on Hulu the following day.

