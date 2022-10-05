Chicago Med star Marlyne Barrett talks husband Gavin Barrett’s 'sacrifice' following cancer diagnosis 

Marlyne Barrett has opened up about her husband’s support following a devastating cancer diagnosis. The actress, who is currently undergoing her third round of chemotherapy, said that she "fell into her husband’s arms" after being given the very difficult news.

The Chicago Med star told People magazine: "I’m married to the most amazing man. The chemo gives me pins and needles in my limbs, and he will drop everything to bring me food and massage my hands. He has sacrificed everything to love me."

WATCH: Chicago Med: Maggie confides in Dr. Charles

She continued: "The initial experience was a shock, a shock to my womanhood. I didn’t believe them. But when they showed me the CT scan, I went, 'Oh my word.' The first question was, ‘Am I going to live?’ I just fell into my husband’s arms. It still takes my breath away when I think about it."

So who is Gavin Barrett? Gavin is a pastor who often shares YouTube videos of his sermons. According to LinkedIn, he is currently the Senior Servant Leader in LA. The pair are parents to 11-month-old twins named Joshuah-Jireh and Ahnne-N’Urya.

Marlyne plays Maggie Lockwood on Chicago Med

Marlyne recently opened up about the tremendous support she and her husband had received following the diagnosis. Posting on Instagram, she wrote: "I am Blown away at the support and love that I’ve received. Thank you for the encouragement. It means a lot to me and my family at this time."

She continued: "I can’t do this without so many people getting involved to support me. It’s actually physically impossible! To those who facilitate day in and day out, in order for me to come to work to do what I do, thank you! It’s beyond words how grateful my husband and I are. To this extended family around the world, I pray we as people remember how BIG life is and how much LOVE can do in a person's life."

