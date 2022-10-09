Yellowstone's Kevin Costner prepares for bittersweet month up ahead The TV star has a lot to get ready for

Kevin Costner is one of the busiest stars in Hollywood right now, balancing his successful big screen career with a lucrative small screen one.

MORE: Yellowstone's major change for season five will thrill fans

The star is currently gearing up for the release of the fifth season of Yellowstone, which sees him reprise his lead role as John Dutton.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kevin Costner's John Dutton gears up for huge change in Yellowstone season five trailer

The new series will premiere on 13 November, and while that is a date many fans are looking forward to, it'll be a hard month for the star for another reason.

The month will also see the re-release of 1992's The Bodyguard in honor of its 30th anniversary, with tickets being available for either 6th or 9th November.

MORE: Kevin Costner's John Dutton gears up for huge change in Yellowstone season five trailer

However, while the movie represented a big triumph for Kevin, it also is associated with the heartbreaking passing of his co-lead, Whitney Houston.

Kevin took to social media to share his thoughts on the re-release while paying tribute to Whitney, writing: "In November, 30 years after its first premiere, The Bodyguard will be returning to theaters.

Kevin will helm the upcoming fifth season of Yellowstone

"I couldn't be more excited that we all get to re-experience this film and the magic that happened when Whitney stepped in front of the camera.

"I hope you’ll join us in celebrating this movie and her legacy."

MORE: Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner reveals surprising reason he won't let his family watch the show

MORE: Yellowstone star Kevin Costner hints at John Dutton's fate in season five following death rumors

The film centers around a Secret Service Agent named Frank (Kevin) who is hired as a bodyguard for renowned singer and actress Rachel (Whitney) to protect her from an unknown threat.

The film was a box office smash despite negative critical reception, largely propelled by the success of its legendary soundtrack.

The Bodyguard briefly returns to theaters the same month

Whitney's voice emerged as the film's main star, with songs like I Have Nothing and I Will Always Love You becoming worldwide hits, creating the best selling soundtrack of all time.

The re-release will also honor Whitney, who tragically died in 2012, through a special musical compilation at the end of the screening.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.