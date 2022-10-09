Gardeners' World star Monty Don opens up about 'moving' family milestone

Gardeners' World star Monty Don has opened up about becoming a grandparent in recent years, saying that he finds it "moving" witnessing his two sons become parents.

The BBC presenter has three grandchildren: George, who was born in 2019, five-month-old Daisy Rose, and little Billy, who was born just six weeks ago.

Chatting about seeing his two sons, Adam and Tom, become parents, Monty told The Times: "Well, it makes life interesting. Having grandchildren is one of the great landmarks of anybody's life. I think that all the things one reads about it and talks about it are true. It’s pleasure without responsibility.

"It's more than that though. What I find moving is my children — obviously, I changed their nappies and looked after them and drove them to school and failed and failed and failed again as a father, as one does. [They] are now starting that journey and that process and very tenderly. My two sons are wonderful fathers."

Monty, who shares three children with his wife of almost 40 years, Sarah, has previously opened up about his own regrets as a parent.

Monty shares three children with his wife Sarah

In an interview with The Guardian back in 2018, the 67-year-old revealed that he'd "most like to say sorry to" his children for being away "an awful lot" when they were younger.

He said: "I was away an awful lot when they were little and not very good at being a father when I was around. I could have done better."

Speaking in a separate interview with The Guardian in 2009, he commented on how at times, his work often gets in the way of spending quality time with his wife and children.

"Ask Sarah what the worst thing is about living with me and she would probably say that I always put work above everything else," he explained candidly, adding: "To the detriment of my children, my wife, my health, my life. And what I am really bad at is saying no."

