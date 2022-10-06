Adam Frost reveals 'precious' chat with the Queen in heartwarming tribute The Gardeners' World star met the late monarch at Chelsea Flower Show

Gardeners' World presenter Adam Frost has opened up about a conversation he had with Queen Elizabeth II before her sad passing.

MORE: Gardeners' World star Adam Frost given health warning at 52

The presenter, who is currently embarking on his tour, An Evening with Adam Frost, spoke to HELLO! about the chat he had with the late monarch at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, calling it a "precious moment".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Camilla, Queen Consort appears on BBC Gardeners' World

Opening up about his interactions with the royals, he said: "I met the Queen at the Chelsea Flower Show, which was a lovely conversation." Adam coyly added: "I'm not going to tell you the full story because I tell the full story on the tour!"

He continued: "I think with what's gone on in the last month or so, you realise those little moments are precious." Adam met the monarch while at the iconic annual flower event, a staple in the late monarch's calendar. It was at the horticulture awards show where Adam gained recognition for his talents in garden design.

MORE: See Gardeners' World presenter Adam Frost's new 'scaled back' garden

MORE: Gardeners' World star Monty Don shares health update following Covid battle

The Queen attended the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Adam continued: "That's probably one of the best things about gardening is that you can have a conversation with a monarch, but actually you can talk to old Jim down the allotment.

"And that's the wonderful thing about gardening is that it bridges class, race, you talk to people from around the world. Something we have in common is that we can put or hands in the soil."

Adam presents on BBC's Gardeners' World

The TV presenter also told HELLO! about what fans who go along to his tour can expect. "Really the whole tour is my life through gardens. What they, and the people I've met along the way, mean to me and why I do what I do.

"Hopefully there's some moments when people take a moment and think and there's other moments when they hopefully smile and laugh."

Adam Frost is currently on tour with ‘An Evening with Adam Frost’ – click here for more information.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.