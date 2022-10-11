Strictly’s Janette Manrara reveals if she would have saved Richie and Giovanni following dance-off

Strictly Come Dancing fans were surprised when Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice found themselves in the bottom two alongside Fleur East and Vito Coppola during Movie Week on the hit show - and It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara revealed that she was also surprised by the result - but would she have chosen Richie and Giovanni to leave if she was a judge? Find out here…

Chatting about whether she thinks the judges made the right decision during HELLO!’s Insider, she explained: "I do. I think Fleur had a stronger performance, and she and John said it beautifully. She had more of an artistic flair about it.

"I would have been disappointed to lose either of them. But I just think Fleur is so phenomenal and she's getting better and better each week. And I feel like she has so much potential coming forward in this competition in the next few weeks that I'm glad that we were able to to still watch her now in the coming weeks."

She also gave Richie high praise, adding: "He was on It Takes Two last year, and he was like, 'Oh, I want to do Strictly, I don't know if I can explain to you how much of a superfan I am. So when he was announced, I think I was buzzing for him because I knew how badly he wanted this. I know how much that goodbye must be hurting as well because he really, really loved the show."

Speaking about his time on the series on It Takes Two, Richie said: "Every dance I have done, it might not have been technically perfect, but I have gone out there and given it some welly, and given it 110%! And all you can do Rylan, is hope it’s enough, and as you can see from Saturday night and Sunday night, you can never be too sure. But I have just had the most amazing time."

