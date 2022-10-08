Inside Strictly star Richie Anderson's 10 year relationship with partner Dean The radio DJ is wowing with his moves on the BBC show

Radio DJ Richie Anderson left the judges, audience and viewers watching at home positively wowed last weekend with his epic quickstep to Dancing Fool on Strictly Come Dancing.

The TV personality is paired with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice and is hoping to be the one to lift the iconic Glitterball trophy this year – but how much do you know about Richie's partner of ten years? We found out…

Who is Strictly's Richie Anderson's partner?

Richie's partner is Dean Eagles and the cute couple have been together for almost ten years. The pair generally prefer to keep their private lives away from the public, but Richie has shared snippets of their time together on social media.

In July this year, the BBC radio DJ shared some gorgeous photos of the pair's cruise trip to Europe, a holiday to celebrate their anniversary. Richie captioned the post on Instagram: "The most special (early*) 10 year anniversary celebrations with my @deanoeagles."

"Our first ever cruise and what a way to do it on the beautiful @celebritycruisesuk we even got a selfie with the main man himself @travelwithcaptaintasos."

Richie with his partner Dean

What has Strictly's Richie Anderson said about his partner?

Although Richie and Dean tend to keep their relationship away from the spotlight, the radio DJ revealed that his partner encouraged him to join Strictly. "When I spoke to my other half Dean, it was our 10-year anniversary, and he was like 'you have to [do it]'.

"And it's the 50th anniversary of Pride in the UK. It would be such a proud moment to be dancing with a male pro." Fortunately, Richie got his wish and he's now in an all-male partnership with Giovanni.

Richie's Strictly partner is Giovanni

What else is there to know about Richie Anderson?

Richie is best known for his radio and TV stints and currently presents the weekday travel news bulletin on The Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Zoe Ball.

As for his TV appearances, the 34-year-old has occasionally featured as a reporter on The One Show and previously contributed as a guest reviewer on Strictly's spin-off show, It Takes Two.

Speaking about his decision to join Strictly, Richie told the BBC: "This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dance floor in the world! Strictly is the ultimate feel-good show, as soon as I hear that iconic theme tune it's just pure escapism."

