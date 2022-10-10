Strictly star Matt Goss reveals heartbreaking unhappiness before signing up for dance show - EXCLUSIVE

Strictly Come Dancing star Matt Goss has opened up about his feelings of unhappiness ahead of signing up for the popular dancing show - and how it was a huge part of his dec

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out Matt's amazing top gun performance

ision to join the contest.

MORE: Fleur East inundated with 'shock' comments after surprise dance-off against Richie Anderson

Chatting to HELLO! ahead of the launch show, he explained: "I've ploughed through my grief in my work, and I've said before, I've been on stage for so many years and 11 years in Vegas and I wasn't happy in the last year.

Did you vote for Matt during Movie Week?

"I was definitely connected to making sure the audience was happy, but I was going home feeling like I needed more. I made the decision to come back [to the UK] and Strictly called, and I thought, ‘If I don't do this, I'm just going to end up in this reclusive place, work reclusive.'"

He was full of praise for his new celebrity pals, citing Fleur East as someone he had instantly clicked with on the show. "[Fleur is] full of light," he explained. "And the rest of the cast are really loving, I think my spirit needed it. And, and then the by-product of that is also learning a new skill and surrendering to your partner. So, it's a win-win for me."

MORE: Richie Anderson pays tribute to Giovanni Pernice following Strictly exit

SEE: Inside Strictly star Richie Anderson's 10-year relationship with partner Dean

He also opened up about his partner with Nadiya Bychkova, saying: "I was at the O2, we played a few nights there fairly recently… I turned around and saw Nadiya and it was exactly who I wanted to dance with. She’s very calm. She's super kind, and super patient. And it was also nice to be standing in the middle of the 02, which I'm very familiar with and then go, ‘Okay, I’m passing the baton to you. I am completely surrendering to your knowledge.'"

The singer made it out of the bottom two during week three after finding himself in the dance-off in week one but was saved as Kaye Adams and her dance partner Kai Widdringham were sent home.

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.