Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec reveal their dream plan after Strictly Come Dancing

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara reveal they would like to present a television show together.

In the interview – their first since Aljaz announced in March that he's following in his wife's footsteps and leaving Strictly Come Dancing – the married professional dancers reveal they have set their sights on becoming the new Eammon Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

"We love watching Eammon and Ruth, so to do something like that would be amazing," Janette, who quit Strictly last year to present its spin-off show It Takes Two, tells the magazine.

"Being a couple on Strictly gave us an edge and I feel like it can be exactly the same when it comes to, potentially, one day being on a different kind of TV programme together," adds Aljaz, who is also retraining as an actor and has a film role in the pipeline. He has been having acting lessons and auditioning for roles, as well as having discussions with TV and radio networks.

Aljaz announced he had quit Strictly in March

"I've had an incredible nine years on Strictly and have felt so lucky to be there, but it felt like the right time to take a risk and open myself up to new challenges," he explains.

"I want to try other things like film, TV and radio while I'm still young enough and my body is 100 per cent capable. I'm just a fan of the craft and am trying to get my foot in the door. Do I want to go to Hollywood? Of course! If I didn't dream big I would never have ended up on Strictly."

The dancer is retraining as an actor and has a film role in the pipeline

And Janette has full confidence in her husband of five years. "I already imagine him as a Hollywood leading man; he definitely has what it takes and he has always been my Prince Charming."

The pair also discuss Aljaz's decision to leave Strictly. "Janette and I were a team and helped choreograph each other's routines and every time I needed a shoulder or a hug she was there. But last year was different because, for the first time ever, I felt like I was doing Strictly on my own," Aljaz says.

Janette presents Strictly spin-off It Takes Two

"The day he made the announcement we were literally holding hands with tears in our eyes because it was a bittersweet feeling," recalls Janette. "We always say it was never a Strictly curse for us; it was always a blessing and the best thing for us - in our marriage, in our careers and everything."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.