Janette Manrara reveals surprising career plans following Strictly exit

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara has revealed her career hopes following her exit from the BBC show back in June 2021.

While the 38-year-old dancer is enjoying her presenting role on BBC Two's It Takes Two, which she hosts alongside Rylan Clark, she would love to try her hand at acting in the future.

Speaking to OK! at the 2022 British Soap Awards, Janette said: "I've always wanted to act so this is kind of cool, being here [British Soap Awards]. Yeah, acting has always been a big one. I want to do a West End musical as I've not done a West End musical yet.

"And more presenting, I want to keep working in television. I've been working in TV since I was 12. So I feel like television is home. It feels like home."

Revealing what sort of acting jobs she would be keen to do, she said: "Film, soap, actually I watched one of the best things I've seen yet. Jodie Comer in Prima Facie, she just did it in the West End and I've never seen a better actress, better play, better script, better choreography. It was just amazing so never say never!

The couple attended the British Soap Awards recently

"I like acting... where and how? Who knows! But yeah, she [Jodie] was incredible. She's definitely one of my favourite actresses as well."

Janette's husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, also recently departed from the BBC dancing show back in March. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in a recent interview, the couple said that they would like to present a TV show together.

Janette and Aljaz have both left Strictly Come Dancing

"We love watching Eamonn and Ruth, so to do something like that would be amazing," Janette said.

"Being a couple on Strictly gave us an edge and I feel like it can be exactly the same when it comes to, potentially, one day being on a different kind of TV programme together," added Aljaz, who is also keen to get into acting and is retraining as an actor with a film role in the pipeline.

"I want to try other things like film, TV and radio while I'm still young enough and my body is 100 per cent capable," he said. "I'm just a fan of the craft and am trying to get my foot in the door. Do I want to go to Hollywood? Of course! If I didn't dream big I would never have ended up on Strictly."

