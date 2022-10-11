Everything you need to know about GBBO's Sandro - including the famous star he once baked for The baker has been dubbed "the hottest" contestant ever

The latest series of The Great British Bake Off is well underway on Channel 4 and while we are loving getting to know all the new bakers competing in the iconic white tent, there is one in particular who is quickly becoming a favourite among fans of the show.

SEE: The heartbreaking reason behind GBBO star Matt Lucas’ weight loss journey

30-year-old Sandro has been dubbed "the hottest" contestant to ever appear on the heartwarming baking show. Find out all about him here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: GBBO stars Lizzie and Freya get tattoos to commemorate their time in the Bake Off tent

Who is GBBO'S Sandro?

Sandro is a 30-year-old nanny who lives in London. The baker was born in Angola, but fled the Angolan war with his mum when he was two.

Passionate about fitness, Sandro is a keen boxer, while also having a background in ballet and breakdance.

Following the passing of his father when Sandro was just 21 years old, he turned to baking as a form of therapy and hasn't looked back since.

PHOTOS: GBBO stars' epic homes: Paul Hollywood, Matt Lucas & more

MORE: Whatever happened to the Great British Bake Off winners?

When he's not busy boxing in the gym, you can find Sandro rustling up bakes at home or running virtual baking classes for children with autism.

Sandro is a fan favourite on the show

When it comes to flavours, the nanny likes to be inspired by his Angolan heritage, infusing the spice of paprika with tangy cheese as well as sweet bakes smothered in sticky dulce de leche.

Sandro is openly gay and has admitted to finding it "pretty tough" coming out in East London when he was younger, according to his webpage on Social Ark.

"The community champion, Youtuber, and celebrity cake maker is determined to widen his impact and raise awareness of talent within the BAME LGBT+ community," reads the post.

Which famous star has Sandro baked for?

While many might think Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are the most famous stars that Sandro has baked for, it appears that the contestant may have in fact baked for famous rapper Stormzy.

Taking to Twitter, one fan who recognised him on the programme wrote: "Is Sandro not the guy that Maya Jama bought a cake from for Stormzy's birthday? Previously known as Sandro's Cakery? #GBBO."

Sandro with host Noel Fielding

It seems that Sandro baked a birthday cake for Stormzy as a present from his then-girlfriend, Maya Jama.

A tweet posted by Sandro's Cakery back in 2017 read: "What a pleasure to cater to the extremely talented @Stormzy1 with a 2-tier MERKY cake with an EDIBLE globe on top! Hope you enjoy!" according to Capital XTRA.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.