Great British Bake Off viewers devastated as show makes shock twist to format The bakers faced a double elimination

Great British Bake Off viewers were left devastated when two bakers were eliminated from the competition in Tuesday night's show.

MORE: Whatever happened to the Great British Bake Off winners?

Following the absence of Rebs and Abdul in last week's instalment, in which nobody was sent home, two contestants left the iconic white tent in a shocking double elimination.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GBBO stars Lizzie and Freya get tattoos to commemorate their time in the Bake Off tent

The bakers were faced with three tough Mexican-themed challenges in the latest episode, including making 12 identical pan dulce in the Signature challenge, preparing tacos for the Technical and finally, creating a multi-layered milk-soaked tres leches cake for the Showstopper.

Following all three challenges, judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood felt that it was time for Rebs and James to pack their bags and head home.

MORE: Great British Bake Off contestant forced to defend absence following fan criticism

MORE: Great British Bake Off: meet the partners of the judges and hosts

An emotional Rebs was clearly disappointed to be leaving the show. She said: "Honestly devastated, this means the world to me. Bake Off's been a fabulous experience, it's just I didn't want it to be cut this short."

James was sent home in a double elimination

James added: "If I was to use a fun metaphor, I think I was a plant whose roots were outgrowing its pot."

Viewers took to Twitter to express their sadness over the double exit, with one person writing: "How tragic that two went... #gbbo I know they had to cos of last week but still," while another added: "Can't believe they got rid of two hot people in one go #GBBO."

A third commented: "WHY TWO JUST EXTEND IT BY AN EPISODE NOOOO."

Rebs was devastated to be leaving the tent

Others couldn't help but shed a tear over Rebs and James' departure, with one person writing: "Why am I so soft - I just cried at Rebs' face completely crumpling and I wasn't even that attached to her!" while another added: "I'm not hydrated enough to cry over TWO bakers going home this week."

A third tweeted: "Is anyone else crying right now??"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.