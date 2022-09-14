Great British Bake Off viewers predict winner after 'adorable' week one moment Who do you think will be crowned champion?

The Great British Bake Off returned to Channel 4 on Tuesday night and it's safe to say that viewers were only too happy to see the beloved baking show back on our screens.

MORE: Great British Bake Off: Meet all of the new contestants for the 2022 series

While it's only been one week for our 12 new contestants, fans think they already know who will be crowned this year's winner following an "adorable" moment at the end of the episode.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GBBO stars Lizzie and Freya get tattoos to commemorate their time in the Bake Off tent

The bakers were faced with three tough cake challenges, including making a batch of mini sandwich cakes, baking a red velvet cake and for the showstopper, the contestants were asked to create a delicious treat inspired by a home that carried significance for them.

In the end, Janusz was crowned the first Star Baker and after getting his words muddled up during a sweet phone call to his loved ones, fans were convinced that he will win the entrire series.

MORE: GBBO judge Prue Leith reveals her secret to staying sprightly at 82

MORE: Bake Off star Crystelle Pereira's tasty five-day menu for quick after-school dinners

Facetiming his family, Janusz said: "I just wanted to tell you that I win Star Caker in the Bake Week."

Janusz is a fan favourite to win this year's show

Realising his mistake, he added: "No," before bursting out laughing.

Viewers took to Twitter, with one person writing: "Catching up on #GBBO and Janusz is my winner already," while another referenced the phone call before adding: "He's my winner just for this line, don't care how good he can bake lol."

A third tweeted: "'Hi honey bun, just wanted to tell you, I win star caker in the bake week' Janusz is so adorable! My winner already!" while another added: "Oh thank you #GBBO just what we all needed at this incredibly sad moment in time. My winner is Star Caker Janusz. What a precious gem he is, beautifully oozing so much joy."

12 new contestants entered the tent on Tuesday night

Other fans were feeling emotional following the return of the popular reality show, with one person tweeting: "I absolutely LOVED this week's show. It made me a wee bit emotional as it offered a little snippet of what this country should be all about. Inclusivity, celebrating worldwide cultures, kindness and good humour. And yummy treats of course. So needed right now!"

A second fan wrote: "Bake Off is back and I am so happy I could cry," while another added: "Anyone else emotional after tonight's episode?"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.