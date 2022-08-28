How to watch the new series of The Great British Bake Off Are you looking forward to new episodes?

The new series of Great British Bake Off is almost upon us and fans can't wait to welcome a fresh batch of bakers to the iconic white tent.

With only weeks to go until new episodes arrive on our screens, viewers in both the UK and the US might be curious to know how to watch the upcoming series. Read on to find out…

How to watch Bake Off in the UK

While a release date for the new series is yet to be announced, fans can expect the upcoming episodes to arrive in September on Channel 4. The series usually airs on Tuesday nights at 8pm.

Last year, the show began on Tuesday 21 September and recent reports online suggest that series 13 could land on screens as early as Tuesday 13 September.

How to watch The Great British Baking Show in the US

In previous years, fans have been able to access weekly episodes of the popular baking show on Netflix, three days after their UK release - and we expect this year to be no different.

The new series should arrive in September

Back in November last year, it was announced that the programme would return for season 13 in 2022. Netflix has since confirmed that they'll get weekly episodes once again. As Channel 4 has yet to announce the release date, the streaming platform has said that new episodes will be available in Fall 2022.

Who will be competing?

A new batch of 13 competitors will be putting on their aprons this September, but Channel 4 have yet to announce the new cast members.

However, viewers can look forward to seeing returning judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood as well as hilarious hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding head into the tent.

Giuseppe Dell'Anno was crowned the winner of last year's series

Fans will also be pleased to know that the programme has been renewed by Channel 4 for a further three seasons.

In a statement, Richard McKerrow, chief executive at Love Productions, said: "We are delighted to have extended Bake Off's stay on Channel 4 for another three years.

'Love Productions' long-term commitment with Channel 4 illustrates a deep, warm, mutual respect and partnership which enables us to bring Bake Off to the widest audience possible."

Chief content officer at Channel 4, Ian Katz, added: "We are thrilled that Channel 4 will continue to serve up Bake Off's unique combination of warmth, humour and soggy bottoms for years to come.

"Bake Off is all about optimism, celebrating eccentricity and bringing the nation together – precisely what a publicly owned Channel 4 is here to do."

