Ant and Dec pull out of NTAs and Britain's Got Talent due to COVID - details We're wishing them a very speedy recovery

Ant and Dec have confirmed that they will be unable to attend Britain's Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician and the National Television Awards due to illness, according to MailOnline.

READ: Real reason Ant McPartlin moved away from best friend Declan Donnelly

The beloved television duo, who have been nominated for the 21st Best Presenter award at the NTAs, are reportedly both suffering from COVID, and have been in bed with flu-like symptoms. A spokesperson for BGT confirmed that the pair are "unwell" and will be unable to attend the event.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ant & Dec share incredible I'm a Celebrity news

A source told the publication that Ant and Dec are gutted to miss it, and we're wishing them a swift recovery soon!

The pair have been having a very busy time recently, as they confirmed that an All-Stars version of I'm a Celebrity would be filming in South Africa – as well as the usual series in Australia. They provided a small glimpse into where the show would be filmed with a recent clip, where they stood on a sandy beach with the coastline spreading out behind them with a large island dominating the horizon."

The pair are recovering from COVID

In the clip, Dec shared: "We've got news for you. It's probably the worst kept secret in television, but we can confirm we're doing a very special series of I'm a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here! in South Africa!"

READ: Limitless Win contestants reveal Ant and Dec's behaviour off-camera

MORE: Declan Donnelly's luxurious home with wife Ali has almost tripled in value – see inside

However, there will be a small wait for the South African series to air, as it was revealed to be hitting our screens next year, while this year will see a return to the Australian jungle with a brand-new crop of celebrities.

We can't wait to see which of our favourites will be returning once again, but the rumour mill has been in full swing for the return to Australia. Among our potential celebs are EastEnders star Danny Dyer, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, Good Morning Britain's Richard Madeley and Boy George.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.