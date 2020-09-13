Simon Cowell makes cheeky appearance on Britain's Got Talent – did you spot him? The 60-year-old is recovering from a terrible bike accident

Simon Cowell is recovering from a terrible electric bike accident which took place in Malibu last month, and although the unfortunate incident has forced him to miss out on the BGT live shows, on Saturday he was present – in the form of a photograph!

The show's presenters Ant and Dec seemed to be really missing him and decided to frame a picture of the 60-year-old and display it proudly in their "backstage den".

Sharing the hilarious picture on Instagram, which showed the duo posing alongside the frame, which was neatly placed on top of a table surrounded by water and sweets, Ant and Dec wrote: "Missing you @simoncowell, but we always have you near in our backstage den."

Ant and Dec are keeping Simon Cowell close to them

Fans of the show were delighted, with one commenting: "I'm sure he'll be very touched. Can't wait to have you back on my screen tonight!" A second made reference to Ashley Banjo, who is covering for him, and said: "Missing Simon but love Ashley."

Dad-of-one Simon fell off his electric bike while out with his son Eric and partner Lauren Silverman at the beginning of August, and underwent emergency surgery.

Speaking about the horrifying ordeal, BGT fellow judge and good friend Amanda Holden recently admitted she initially thought it could be fatal.

The 60-year-old has been forced to miss the show and has been replaced by Ashley Banjo

"I honestly panicked it could be fatal. I felt physically sick as I didn't know how bad it was," she told The Sun.

She continued: "I wanted him to be alive, but I also wanted him to be able to walk as he's such a good friend."

The mother-of-two revealed she was notified via text message, leaving her unable to sleep. However, the 49-year-old was soon able to talk to Simon's partner, Lauren Silverman, who gave her a rundown of what had happened.