I'm a Celebrity shares first look at new series as show returns to Australia Ant and Dec are heading Down Under

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is just around the corner and now the ITV reality show has shared a first-look glimpse at the new series.

MORE: Mike Tindall to become first royal to head to I'm A Celebrity?

The show, fronted by Ant and Dec, will be returning to the Australian jungle for the first time since 2019 after the previous two series took the cast and crew to Wales. The show is due to commence in November.

Loading the player...

WATCH: I'm a Celebrity share the first look trailer

In the video, shared on social media, the presenting duo can be seen jumping out of an airplane before the video pans to the two of them gearing up to land in the jungle with parachutes that read: "We're back!"

Fans immediately took to the replies underneath the post. One person said: "YESS I LOVE THISS!! I can't wait!!" A second wrote: "Love to see it." A third fan was equally excited as they tweeted: "The world is slowly returning," a fourth commented: "Best time of the year."

MORE: I’m a Celebrity 2022: rumoured contestants so far

MORE: I'm a Celebrity beloved star quits show after 20 years

The reality series is heading back to Australia

The celebrity line-up for this year's series has not yet been revealed but there have been a few big names floated in various news reports recently, including a royal! Earlier this week, it was reported that Mike Tindall had signed up to take part in the show, though the news has not been confirmed either by Mike or ITV.

If true, the former rugby player would become the first member of the royal family to take part in the hit ITV programme. Other stars reportedly set to join the cast include singer Boy George, comedian Seann Walsh and DJ Chris Moyles.

The cast and crew filmed the last two series in Wales

The I'm a Celebrity news doesn't stop there, as Ant and Dec also recently announced that an All-Star version of the show would take place next year in South Africa.

In a clip shared on social media, Dec said: "We've got news for you. It's probably the worst kept secret in television, but we can confirm we're doing a very special series of I'm a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here! in South Africa!" Ant then wound up his co-presenter by joking that "nobody" had told him about the upcoming special series.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.