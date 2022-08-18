All there is to know about Dancing With the Stars season 31 The cast, new hosts and more...

A new season of everyone's favorite dancing competition is almost here. Dancing With the Stars season 31 will be arriving next month and there are some big changes ahead. Here's everything there is to know about the upcoming 2022 competition…

MORE: Dancing with the Stars: the rumored line-up for 2022

When is Dancing With the Stars back on TV?

Dancing With the Stars season 31 will launch on September 19. After airing on ABC for 17 years, the show has moved to Disney+ to make it the first live-streamed reality show in the US.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dancing With the Stars' JoJo Siwa lands in bottom two in season 30

A statement from Disney+'s Chairman of Media and Entertainment Distribution, Kareem Daniel, read: "The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach."

Who are the judges for Dancing With the Stars on season 31?

Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars saw Len Goodman return to his usual seat as a judge after the pandemic meant that, in 2020, he was unable to take part.

MORE: She-Hulk: early reactions are here for Disney+’s newest Marvel show

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba pays emotional tribute to former DWTS contestant Anne Heche

Dancing With the Stars season 31 will air on Disney+ next month

At the time, Derek Hough filled in for him but last year's season saw them both return alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. For season 31, fans can expect all four judges to return to the panel!

Who are the hosts for Dancing With the Stars season 31?

Fans will know that season 29 of Dancing With the Stars saw former model and TV host Tyra Banks take over from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as a presenter on the show. However, the competition is set for more changes because it's revealed that Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor and Dancing With the Stars season 19 champion Alfonso Ribeiro will join Tyra!

MORE: Dancing with the Stars' Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy expecting first baby – details

Tyra Banks will return as host

"Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host," Alfonso said.

Who are the rumored contestants for Dancing With the Stars season 31?

The line-up for season 31 is yet to be revealed and is usually announced on Good Morning America two weeks before the new series kicks off. But, there have been many big names swirling online as potential contestants. Some of the rumored stars set to join this year include Dr Jennifer Ashton, Robert Irwin, Jordan Chiles, Jamie Lynn Spears, and more.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.