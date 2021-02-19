Selma Blair shares rare photo with son Arthur – and he's her double The Cruel Intentions actress has one child

Selma Blair delighted her fans this week when she shared a rare photo with her adorable son, Arthur Saint Bleick – and he is her double!

The Cruel Intentions actress looked gorgeous as she shared a pool selfie with her nine-year-old, whom she shares with her ex-partner, fashion designer Jason Bleick.

In the photo, both Selma and Arthur gaze into the camera with their piercing eyes as they nestle into each other. Captioning the snap, the actress wrote: "Wake up. Cold plunge with my favorite boy. And then ...relax... and carry on.

She added: "I can hold my breath for 59 seconds. If totally still. So that’s the scoop. Good morning to you. Breathe in full. Exhale slowly."

Her fans were quick to comment on the striking similarities between mother and son, with one writing: "He has your eyes!" A second said: "You two are ridiculously beautiful." A third added: "Beautiful pic of you and your twin."

Selma, who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in October 2018, is extremely close to her son. To mark his eighth birthday back in 2019, Selma shared an emotional insight into the day she gave birth.

Fans were stunned by the similarities between Selma and Arthur

Posting on Instagram, she wrote: "It was a painful induced labour. He was weeks late according to doctors. I felt fine. The inducing was horrific and no dilation. Full labour with non-dilation for 37 hours. I finally asked for an epidural. I was so at their mercy. And I had to protect him."

Selma was feeling particularly emotional on Arthur's eighth birthday as she revealed she was unable to be with him to celebrate in person.

"I slept two hours. There is a pain. In my head. In my throat where the tears start. I want to smell him. Tell him I am so proud of him. Hold him. And I will. Just not on his birthday. Which is today."

