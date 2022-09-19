DWTS' Selma Blair's sprawling $8m LA home needs to be seen - photos The Dancing with the Stars contestant lives with her son

Selma Blair is undertaking a huge challenge as one of the celebrity contestants on this season's Dancing with the Stars - but when she's not exhausting herself training and performing, she has a palatial home to retreat to for some R&R.

The Cruel Intentions star - who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 - moved into her Los Angeles home back in 2014 and immediately breathed new life into the traditional decor. Her addition of cheerful colors, put together with the help of friend and interior designer Bryan Wark, has made her Cape Cod-style home into the perfect haven.

"Now the whole house has a sense of humor, and it gives me some vitality," the 50-year-old Legally Blonde actress told Architectural Digest in 2019.

Discussing her home makeover, which was inspired by her Michigan boarding school, Selma said: "Before, it was just a very traditional house, and it was perfectly fine. But I always felt the character was missing."

Selma lives with her son Arthur, 11, in a four-bedroom property in Fryman Canyon. Take a look at the glimpses she has shared inside...

Selma Blair's bathroom

Selma gave fans a peek inside her marble bathroom back in July and it looks worthy of a five-star spa. The room features a clean design with white storage cabinets, a large wall-mounted mirror, spotlight lighting, and a stand-up shower behind glass doors. The space is also decorated with fresh bouquets of white and yellow flowers.

Selma Blair's dining room

Decorated with bright orange furnishings, Selma's dining room - known among her friends as Café Hermes Blair - features two circular white tables with orange chairs and a matching orange cushion along the built-in bench. The walls are painted a contrasting dark green color and are covered with framed artwork.

Selma Blair's kitchen

Following a white and blue color scheme, the kitchen has subway tiles that match the units, a blue carpet where guests can wipe their feet clean after coming in from the garden, and a circular kitchen table with wooden chairs.

Selma Blair's garden

When the weather is warm, Selma and Arthur have the most tranquil garden where they can unwind. Leading off the kitchen is a brick patio where Selma has placed her outdoor furniture with pendant lights hanging overhead, as well as a small white table and chairs.

Elsewhere is a swimming pool and separate hot tub area surrounded by greenery, offering the family privacy.

Selma Blair's living room

Selma showed off the living room over the festive period in 2020. It features dark floors with a red carpet and cream walls with a white Carrara marble fireplace.

Matching the brown leather sofa, the actress positioned plush armchairs to one side where her son sat in one photo.

Selma Blair's son's art room

Arthur has his own dedicated art space, complete with a table and an oversized circular red chair from Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher’s estate. Selma told AD that Arthur loves to read in the chair, but she was also pictured cuddling up next to a candle, which had been placed on the marble coffee table next to large glass doors overlooking the garden.

Selma Blair's bedroom

The master bedroom is decorated with navy patterned wallpaper, which Selma said: "I guess they’re technically fans, but to me they’re spades. It’s my way of saying, 'I’ve got this in spades. We’re cool.'"

The room is finished with white floors, cream shutters, a double bed with crisp white sheets, and wooden side tables.

