Derek Hough's fans urge him to be careful ahead of daring DWTS stunt

Derek Hough certainly pulled out all the stops on the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars, going even more all out than usual.

In honor of the show celebrating 60 years of James Bond with Bond Week, the judge decided to pull off a smooth yet rather daunting entrance stunt.

Paying homage to the legendary screen hero, he and several of the contestants and the other judges performed a skit in tribute to the action thrillers.

He then grabbed onto a rope from the roof which he used to slowly lower himself onto the stage, a dangerous stunt for sure.

The episode then proceeded as planned with a performance from the professionals to the Bond tune Live and Let Die.

Derek teased the special entrance on his social media hours before the episode, sharing a video of himself preparing for the segment.

Derek entered the ballroom straight from the rafters ala Bond

He was strapped into a series of harnesses and was lifted into the air, with the camera panning to reveal just how high up he really was.

"I've joked for years about repelling down from the rafters on @dancingwiththestars . Tonight's the night!" he captioned it, even using a hashtag with "The Name's Hough, Derek Hough."

He even joked in the comments section: "The Family Jewels were not injured in the making of This moment."

Many of his followers were excited to see it, with Carrie Ann Inaba commenting: "You better get the shot!" and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas simply dropping a laughing emoji.

He teased the moment with a video from rehearsal

Quite a few were concerned for the professional dancer and urged him to be careful, as one said: "That gave me heart palpitations!!! Can't wait!"

Another simply added: "Stay safe," while a third also wrote: "That made me nervous."

