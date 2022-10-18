Welcome to Wrexham: everything we know about season 2 so far Fans have been loving the football series

Viewers have been loving Disney+’s new series Welcome to Wrexham, which follows Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s efforts to get Welsh football team Wrexham AFC to be promoted - despite not knowing all that much about football.

The 18-episode documentary has been a smash hit with fans, with many calling for a second season to find out where the football club goes next. So will it be happening?

The answer is a resounding yes. Following high praise for critics and viewers alike, Rob confirmed the happy news, tweeting: "Oops. Sorry. Tonight is the last episode of Season 1 of @Wrexhamfx. Season 2 will return next year. I have a clause in my contract that stipulates I will not do anything less than 16 seasons of a TV show."

The first season looked at the club’s 2020-21 campaign, while season two will chronicle 2021-22, which will see the football team attempt to make it into League Two.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the good news, one person wrote: "Thank you for introducing us all to this wonderful club. Will be up early on Saturday to watch them live in the FA Cup!" Another person added: "I love, love, love the fact that you're already filming Season 2 tonight, and recording Wrexham residents at the Turf while they're watching the last episodes drop for @WrexhamFX Season 1… At some point you've got to spin off a fully live series!"

What did you think of season one?

For those still yet to watch, the official synopsis reads: "From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it."

