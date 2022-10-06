Wedding Season: Disney+ drama's twisty ending explained - and season 2 details

Viewers have been loving the new Disney+ drama Wedding Season – but the ending of the show have left fans with plenty of questions. So what exactly happened in the season finale, who really killed the Delaney family, and what is going to happen next? Here's what we know…

After going on the run with his on-and-off flame, Katie, Stefan finally learns that Katie actually married her hubby Hugo to gain revenge on the Delaney family, with plans to divorce Hugo on the grounds that he had an affair while in Vegas, and would receive the land her father once owned a pub on as a result. She also planned to murder Hugo's father with poison, as he ordered the death of her beloved dad when he wouldn't sell his pub to the Delaney company.

It turns out that, while the corrupt police officer Matts was the one who killed the Delaney clan as part of 'the Block' crime gang, Katie did also poison Hugo's father, who received a double dose. Upon learning this, Stefan leaves Katie – who takes things to new lengths to receive the land back by kidnapping the wealthy daughter of a gangster from the Block.

Are you keen for season two?

Stefan is then held at gun point to persuade Katie to turn herself in, and after a shoot-out, Katie finally proves her love of Stefan by – now rightfully owning the building due to Matts' confession – signs the deeds over to the gangster to bargain for their freedom.

The pair end up living happily ever after, celebrating the end of the wedding season at their final wedding, and joking how they weren't remotely interested in marrying one another – as they are just content to be together. However, in the final moments of the episode, a car bomb goes off – leaving Stefan staring in shock while Katie's fate is left unknown. Intrigued? So are we!

Unfortunately, Disney+ and Hulu have yet to greenlight season two just yet, but this is common so soon after the release of the first season – so watch this space! We are seriously hoping that the gang return for another instalment.

