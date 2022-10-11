The Daily Lowdown: Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool co-star reveals actor 'didn’t like him' - details

In today’s Daily Lowdown, we discuss how TJ Miller has said he wouldn’t work with Ryan Reynolds again as the star was "mean" on the set of Deadpool, as well as the news that Rex Orange County has been charged with six counts of assault.

Not only that, but we will be discussing Jamie Lee Curtis’ reaction to Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweets, and the loss of House of the Prairie and mother to Sean Penn, Eileen Ryan.

Deadpool set falling out

Deadpool actor TJ Miller has spoken out about Ryan Reynolds, admitting that he didn’t think the star liked him on the set of the first two films. The comedian said that Ryan was 'horrifically mean' to him and that he would never work with him again. He confirmed that he wouldn’t be returning to the third Deadpool film, which Ryan recently confirmed would see Hugh Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine.

Rex Orange County denies allegations

Rex Orange County has denied allegations after being charged with six counts of sexual assault. The singer, whose real name is Alexander O’Connor, appeared in court at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, and was released on bail. His trial date is set for 3 January 2023. A representative said that he looks forward to clearing his name in court.

Jamie Lee Curtis' emotional The Today Show interview

Jamie Lee Curtis has said that she burst into tears after reading Kanye West’s anti-semantic tweets, calling the rapper abhorrent. Speaking on The Today Show, she said the messages were a big concern, and she hoped he would get help. Kanye has been locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts since posting the messages, with a spokesperson for the social media platforms confirming that he had violated their policies.

Eileen Ryan dies aged 94

Little House of the Prairie actress Eileen Ryan has sadly passed away aged 94. The star, who was also the mother of actor Sean Penn and musician Michael Penn, died on Sunday, days before her 95th birthday. As well as Little House of the Prairie, the actress was also known for starring in Goodyear Television Playhouse and Bonanza. While Sean has yet to speak publicly, Michael tweeted a photo of her while sharing the sad news. Our thoughts are with her family.

Dancing on Ice 2023's line-up is complete

The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran is the finally celeb to be announced for the 2023 Dancing on Ice line-up - and we can’t wait for it to start! The singer announced the news on Good Morning Britain and joked that he’d already changed his mind - but is actually really excited to get started. He is joining Love Island winner Ekin-Su, Michelle Heaton and The Vivienne in the upcoming series.

