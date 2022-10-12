Disney+’s The Bear season one’s 'perfect' ending explained

The Bear has been one of 2022’s biggest and well reviewed TV shows, and finally was recently released in the UK, just a few months after its initial US launch. While fans are loving the series, particularly an entire one-shot take in episode seven, the ending of season one thrilled viewers. So what happened? Here’s the season one finale explained…

MORE: Wedding Season: Disney+ drama's twisty ending explained - and season 2 details

Throughout the season, our hero Carmy has been struggling with the loss of his brother Michael, who, addicted to painkillers, took his own life without seemingly leaving any note - but did leave Carmy their family restaurant in his will.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jeremy Allen White stars in the hit series

While struggling to keep the restaurant afloat, which is in big trouble as Michael borrowed $300,000 from a family friend Jimmy for plans to franchise, Carmy finally loses his cool in the kitchen, yelling at the brilliant chef Sydney and baker Marcus - causing them to quit. However, by the finale, he is beginning to accept his brother’s loss, and speaks about him at a support group.

After zoning out during a kitchen fire, Carmy is finally given Michael’s final note to him from Richie, who had left it hidden in the locker room. In it, Michael tells Carmy he loves him, and to 'let it rip', a phrase he used to use with his brother. On the other side is a recipe for traditional family pasta.

Have you been watching the hit show?

While bemused, Carmy decides to make the pasta for the family meal, and discovers that tens of thousands of dollars have been stashed away by Michael in the tomato cans - which his big brother clearly meant for him to find and use. It was the money Michael initially borrowed from Jimmy, and solves their money troubles.

MORE: 8 blockbuster movies coming out in 2022

MORE: Does Hocus Pocus 2 live up to the original? Here's what viewers are saying about the sequel

After Carmy apologises to Sydney, she returns to find the kitchen staff finding the money, and she and Carmy decide to open a restaurant together, naming it 'The Bear'. Of course, this means that Carmy inadvertently threw away $5,000 in the first episode by throwing away a tomato can - but fans were loving the finale.

Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmy

Speaking about the ending, one person wrote: "Just finished Hulu/fx #TheBear and the ending left a big smile on my face. What a wonderful little show. No wonder word of mouth has been great for this one," while another person added: "Finally watched #TheBear, a bit behind. Super intense. Love the characters. But can we talk about that ending? Holy [expletive]. Brilliant."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.