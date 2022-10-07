DWTS' Sharna Burgess becomes US citizen in emotional video: 'I belong'

Former Dancing with the Stars professional Sharna Burgess has revealed that she is now an American citizen.

"Today something really amazing happened," she captioned a video of her reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at her ceremony on Thursday 6 October.

WATCH: DWTS' Sharna Burgess becomes a US citizen

"I had no idea that this would feel emotional for me. This has been my home for nearly 12 years now. My son was born here, my life and love and career.. all here. And yet this last step of becoming a citizen and finally having the same rights as all Americans felt so important," she shared with fans, revealing that she had "never even had to vote anywhere before".

"I think I always felt a bit like a Gypsy searching for belonging. Afraid of staying in one place and also craving the security of it. But then, America slowly became my permanent home.

"Eventually I found my tribe here, I bought a home here, I fell in love here, I birthed my son here.

"Now this final step is the period at the end I never knew I was needing so much. This very long chapter of finding belonging has finally come to a close. I Sharna Burgess, am a citizen of The United States of America, and I belong here."

Sharna shared the wonderful news with fans

Cheryl Burke, Peta Murgatroyd and Carrie Ann Inaba were among those to react and share their love with Sharna, writing congratulatory messages and leaving heart emojis.

In a video Sharna later posted on her Stories, she revealed that she "didn't expect" the oath reading to be emotional, and thanked her partner Brian Austin Green for filming the moment for her.

Sharna, 37, was born in Australia.

Earlier in 2022 she welcomed her first child with Brian; Brian is already father to three children with ex-wife Megan Fox; five-year-old son Journey, seven-year-old Bodhi and Noah, nine. He is also dad to 19-year-old son Kassius from a former romance.