Nicola Peltz-Beckham stars alongside Downton Abbey actor in new show – and it looks seriously good The model and actress stars as Dorothy Stratten

Nicola Peltz-Beckham's latest acting project has been revealed – and it looks seriously good. The model and actress, who is married to Brooklyn Beckham, can be seen in a brand new trailer for Disney+'s new limited series, Welcome to Chippendale.

MORE: Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham spark big reaction as David Beckham pays touching tribute

The trailer sees Nicola looking incredible as she undertakes the role of Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten. Also seen in the trailer is Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens who plays nightclub promoter, Paul Snider.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicola Peltz-Beckham stars in Welcome to Chippendale trailer

As the synopsis explains, Welcome to Chippendales "tells the outrageous story of Somen 'Steve' Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world's greatest male-stripping empire - and let nothing stand in his way in the process."

Also appearing in the cast is Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets) and Annaleigh Ashford (American Crime Story).

Fans can also look forward to seeing Quentin Plair (The Good Lord Bird), Robin de Jesús (tick, tick… BOOM!) Andrew Rannells (Girls5eva) and Spencer Boldman. Welcome to Chippendales will premiere on Disney+ in the UK on 11 January 2023 and will air on Hulu in the US.

READ: Nicola Peltz cuddles up to lookalike mum – and fans go wild!

SEE: Nicola Peltz unveils bold new look after reuniting with Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz-Beckham in Welcome to Chippendales

Meanwhile, the actress and model surprised fans on Monday when she shared a series of photos on her Instagram of her in tears.

The three photos, which seem to have been taken during a screen test, show Nicola getting emotional, with the first one simply showing her tearful, with watery eyes, and the last one with tears streaming down her face. She joked in the caption: "Mondays."

Nicola is an actress and a model

Friends of the star clearly saw the funny side, with fellow actress Ashley Moore writing: "Me every day, but I'm not this pretty when I cry."

Nicola has been married to David and Victoria Beckham's son, Brooklyn, since April this year. The couple wed in a gorgeous ceremony held in Palm Beach attended by their family and a host of famous faces.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.