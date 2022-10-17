Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham spark big reaction as David Beckham pays touching tribute The couple have got fans talking

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have sparked quite the reaction amongst their social media followers.

The couple were among the guests at the Academy Museum Gala at the weekend, with Nicola later sharing a series of stunning snapshots from the night.

WATCH: David Beckham greets Nicola and Brooklyn with a sweet hug

In her first post, Nicola can be seen with Brooklyn arriving for the glam event, with the actress dressed in a form-fitting black gown complete with long gloves and tights. "Thank you for such a beautiful evening [black love heart] Academy Museum Gala," she wrote.

Her second post included more photos from the night – albeit far more candid images showing the pair getting ready for their evening out. "Bury me in tights and gloves," Nicola added in the caption.

Nicola stunned fans with a series of candid photos

Fans went wild for the photos. "Slay Nicola!" wrote one, while a second said: "Ur so gorgeous Nicola!" And a third told the actress: "Your best look yet xx."

The couple's outing came as Brooklyn's dad David Beckham took to Instagram with a loving tribute to his eldest son. David posted a series of throwback photos of Brooklyn and his siblings on Sunday, and simply wrote: "Love you".

David and Victoria with their four children

One sweet snap saw Brooklyn, 23, cuddled up to his youngest sibling, his sister Harper, 11, during a safari experience.

Another photo saw the four Beckham children - Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper - out on a hike together with their famous parents during a recent family getaway.

Nicola and Brooklyn reunited with his family at Victoria's PFW show

David's wife Victoria reposted the sweet snaps to her Instagram Stories with the message: "We love you Brooklyn." The posts are no longer available to see.

It comes just weeks after Brooklyn and Nicola reunited with the Beckham family at Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show.

There has long been speculation of a fall-out between the two women which only increased when Nicola didn't wear one of Victoria's designs on her wedding day.

Nicola has denied falling out with her mother-in-law

In an interview last month, Nicola admitted she was hurt by the reports. "Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress," Nicola told GRAZIA USA.

"I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story."

The couple were married in April

Nicola went on to explain that she began designing her dream gown with the help of her best friend and stylist Leslie Fremar and her mother Claudia, but that Victoria later called Claudia and let her know that her atelier could not do it.

"When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings," she told the publication.

