Nicola Peltz cuddles up to lookalike mum – and sparks very big reaction! The actress recently reunited with her mother-in-law

Nicola Peltz recently spent time with her in-laws at Victoria Beckham's debut Paris Fashion Week show.

But she has now reunited with her family – and shared the sweetest snapshot to document it.

WATCH: David Beckham greets Nicola and Brooklyn with a sweet hug

Nicola, 27, took to Instagram to share a photograph showing her cosying up to her lookalike mother, Claudia.

The picture shows the pair posing cheek-to-cheek and smiling for the camera, with Nicola's arm wrapped around Claudia’s shoulder and holding her hand.

"My mama my bestie," Nicola captioned the post – which sparked a big response amongst fans.

"I'm just so annoyed I'm not there," Serena Williams admitted, while stylist Rachel Zoe wrote: "Twin beauties!" along with three red love hearts. "Like two peas in a pod!" a third noted, and a fourth shared: "Beautiful mama beautiful daughter."

A number of fans also focused on Nicola's bold new appearance. "I actually love this dark hair + no eyebrow look," one said. "Really brings out the perfection of features."

The photo comes less than a week after Nicola reunited with husband Brooklyn's family in Paris. She attended Victoria's debut show at Paris Fashion Week with the group all posing for a sweet group photo together.

Speculation of a fall-out between Victoria and Nicola came after the latter didn't wear a wedding dress designed by her mother-in-law.

In an interview last month, Nicola admitted she was hurt by the reports. "Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress," Nicola told GRAZIA USA.

"I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story."

Nicola went on to explain that she began designing her dream gown with the help of her best friend and stylist Leslie Fremar and her mother Claudia, but that Victoria later called Claudia and let her know that her atelier could not do it.

"When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings," she told the publication.

"I try not to let it, but it's just not the truth. It's just a bit of a bummer when you're like, 'Oh, people think that,' but it's just not true."

