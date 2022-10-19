Dancing with the Stars' Wayne Brady defends prom night performance after fan criticism Do you agree?

Dancing with the Stars hopeful Wayne Brady has defended his prom week choreography after it was suggested he had not offered a traditional samba.

Wayne wowed the judges with the performance to Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock's It Takes Two which was released in 1988; Wayne graduated the following year.

However on Instagram one fan criticized the choice by Wayne's professional partner Witney Carson for incorporating hip hop moves into the samba routine to which another praised the performance and shared that the beauty of dance was that anyone could add their own styles.

Wayne agreed, writing: "Thank you! Plus, it was my prom from 89. I hope that answers your question."

Wayne and Witney have found themselves tied for the top spot in recent weeks along with Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas, and Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy.

On Monday Wayne received a standing ovation from Len Goodman for his performance and on Tuesday, after the samba, he received the top score of 40 out of 40, along with Gabby.

Wayne and Witney were at the top of the leaderboard

However there was heartbreak for Joseph Baena as the young man was eliminated, despite never having scored in the bottom before. He was also not the lowest scorer of the night nor with the past two performances combined, making the bottom placement even more of a shock.

In the bottom with Joseph, and receiving the votes to stay, were Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev; their placement was also a surprise given their relatively steady rise in the season as a dark horse duo.

The judges cited this as being a "very hard" decision, but ultimately, Joseph only received Carrie Ann Inaba's vote to stay.

Apart from Wayne and Gabby, Shangela and Jordin Sparks each also experienced a rise this week, with both receiving their highest scores of the season with their Prom Night dances.