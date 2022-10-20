Kim and Khloe Kardashian admit feeling scared after tense car ordeal in latest episode The sisters were on a trip to Miami

Kim and Khloe Kardashian headed to Miami in the latest episode of The Kardashians – but it seems their trip got off to a rough start.

The sisters, who flew to Florida with their friends to celebrate the launch of Kim's swimwear launch from her brand, Skims, were seen in the episode titled One Night In Miami in a car headed to their hotel but suddenly a group of hecklers began banging on their car window.

Clearly anxious by those surrounding the car, Khloe told the camera the ordeal was "scary", before Kim admitted she was trying to stay calm for her sister, who chooses not to travel too much due to her anxiety in large crowds. Fortunately, the pair, who were visibly on edge, made it past the terrifying ordeal with no damage to the car.

Afterwards, Kim and Khloe were feeling more relaxed and began feeling nostalgic about being in the sunny city. Khloe rang their elder sister Kourtney and began reminiscing about their time living and filming in Miami. "I'm getting such flashbacks to when we used to live here!" she said to Kourtney on the phone, as the mom-of-three could be heard replying: "That's so fun!"

Khloe then told the camera: "When we were in Miami filming Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, I was 23, single, and it was three months of drunkeness. I don't remember a lot of it, but it was the best!"

Elsewhere in the episode, Kendall Jenner was also seen jet hopping as she travelled to Las Vegas for her brand, 818 Tequila's launch event in Las Vegas – where she reunited with a family member.

The model and business-owner invited along her half-brother, Brody Jenner, and her sister Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, to the pool party where they were celebrating.

Kim and Khloe headed to Miami in the new episode

In a sweet moment, Kendall embraced her brother, 39, who said: "There's my beautiful sister!" In another moment, Scott can be seen consoling Kendall when she told him how Kylie, who, at the time, had just given birth, bailed on the trip last-minute.

Brody has appeared on the family's previously reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, only a handful of times over the years. But he's no stranger to reality TV as the model and businessman was known predominantly for his stints on MTV's The Hills, when he was a love-interest of Lauren Conrad.

