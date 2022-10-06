The Kardashians share rare video of Kris Jenner as you've never seen her before Are you a fan of the Hulu show?

The Kardashians have shared a rare video of Kris Jenner from back in the day – and fans might find it surprising!

The self-titled 'Momager', who has been detailing her recent health woes in the season, was discussing her treatment during episode three of the Hulu show when an old video from her fitness instructor days was shown.

The clip showed Kris in the 1990s performing workout routines as a fitness instructor – we think she looks incredible! Kris, 66, is no doubt feeling reflective about her life and health journey due to her decision to undergo surgery.

In episode three, Kris explained how it was her hip that was causing her pain and discomfort. "My right leg and hip driving me crazy. I sleep in pain and it gets worse and worse. I'm trying to get some relief."

Kris took part in fitness videos during the 1990s

Kris shared more details about how the pain was impacting her life, informing viewers that she was struggling to get up the stairs and was unable to play with her grandkids. Another moment saw the mom break down in tears as she admitted she was "scared".

Season two of The Kardashians has been an emotional rollercoaster for the whole family. Not only has Kris' health scare been a big storyline, but Khloe's second child with her ex-Tristan Thompson has dominated the first two episodes.

Khloe and Tristan welcomed their son in July, just weeks after the news of their second baby became public knowledge. Khloe had kept the news private after more revelations of cheating on Tristan's part came to light. These were also explored during season one of The Kardashians, which aired earlier this year.

The Momager has been detailing her health struggles in season two

During last week's episode, Khloe and her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, explored the trauma Khloe had been through by undergoing a "brain scan". The scan aimed to look at blood flow to the brain and help determine mental health issues through physiology.

"My last ex-boyfriend, there was a lot of cheating while pregnant and he just had a baby with someone else," she explained to the doctor, adding: "And all these things I find out from social media. It sounds unbelievable that this is what one person has gone through."

