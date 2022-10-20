Masked Singer fans all saying the same thing as Mermaid unmasked The singing 'legend' told viewers to ‘keep loving and surviving’ as she departed the show

The Masked Singer fans all had the same response after the Mermaid was revealed as a singing "legend" on Wednesday.

Viewers at home were delighted when Gloria Gaynor stepped out from behind her colorful, seashell costume.

The Grammy-winning star, 79, is best known for her hits 'I Will Survive', 'Let Me Know' and 'I Am What I Am', which catapulted her to fame in the 1970s and 1980s.

Her final The Masked Singer performance on the Fox show was during Andrew Lloyd Webber week.

The composer – once she had been unmasked – said it had been an "honor" to hear her perform his 'Any Dream Will Do.

Now unmasked, she told host Nick Cannon that she'd been spurred on to participate after tuning in herself.

Gloria said: "I've been watching it and it just looked like so much fun. I said, 'I gotta do this'."

Then, speaking directly to fans, she added: "I love you all. Keep watching. Keep living. And most of all, keep loving and surviving."

The star - who departed in the same week as comedian Mario Cantone who was ‘Maize’ - then proceeded to belt out her iconic ‘I Wil Survive’ as the episode closed.

Those watching at home, many of whom had correctly guessed her identity during the eighth season so far, were singing her praises on Twitter.

One wrote: “I WAS RIGHT!!!!!!!!! I really love Gloria Gaynor and the masked singer.”

Gloria Gaynor has been unmasked as the Mermaid on The Masked Singer

Another shared: “GLORIA GAYNOR, THE LEGEND, WAS THE MERMAID.”

A third added: “Wow! I called it! Gloria Gaynor as Mermaid on @MaskedSingerFOX! What a phenomenal performance!!.”

Judge Robin Thicke, also took to social media to post: “Way to end it @gloriagaynor. Thank you for blessing us!”

She became the ninth masked star to be eliminated from the latest series, which began on 21 September.

Other famous departees included William Shatner as Knight, Eric Idle as Hedgehog, Chris Kirkpatrick as Hummingbird, Jeff Dunham as Pi-Rat, Montell Jordan as Panther, “The Brady Bunch” brothers as Mummies, Daymond John as Fortune Teller and - of course - Mario as Maize.

