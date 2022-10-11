I tried Nicole Scherzinger workout routine for 7 days – here's what I won't be continuing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

At 44, The Masked Singer star Nicole Scherzinger looks pretty epic.

SEE: Nicole Scherzinger drops jaws in sheer crystal-embellished gown

Ever since she shimmied into our lives as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, Nicole has had a seriously sculpted physique – and I've long been intrigued by her exercise regime. Does she do 100 sit-ups a day to maintain THOSE abs? Is she hammering out the cardio to maintain her figure?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger showcases insane flexibility

I did my research and decided to work out like Nicole Scherzinger for one week. Here's what happened…

SEE: Nicole Scherzinger inspires fans with relatable home gym video

LOOK: Nicole Scherzinger blows fans away with impressive skills in latest oceanside video

What is Nicole Scherzinger’s workout routine?

Nicole regularly shares her workouts on her social media. Often she works out alone, other times she works out with her incredibly handsome boyfriend and former rugby star, Thom Evans, whom she met when he was a contestant on celebrity X Factor.

Nicole and Thom often exercise together

I've met both Nicole and Thom, separately, at various different times and events, and both are just as beautiful in the flesh as they appear on social media/pap shots/TV.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger showcases fit physique in gorgeous tropical playsuit

Yes, genes play a role, but equally, it's clear they both work hard to maintain epic physiques. So what does Nicole do to achieve her oh-so-toned bod?

Nicole Scherzinger is exceptionally toned

The former Pussycat Doll seems to mix cardio and weights, which from my personal trainer standpoint, is the best way to go about things for a strong, fit body. She also seems to do a fair bit of high-intensity exercise - the squat jumps and burpee-type workouts.

Oh, and she does some partner workouts, involving battle ropes, weighted lunges, ball slams, press ups and tuck jumps.

Judging by her Instagram videos, Nicole also mixes up resistance bands, hip thrusts (my favourite!), and landmine squats.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger shares her workouts on Instagram

Nicole hasn't spoken much about her fitness regime, preferring to share video insights into her workout rather than give details, but from what she has posted, the beauty of many of Nicole's workouts is that they're home-based. But then again, she appears to have a well-kitted-out gym at home, unlike the majority of people.

I decided to work out like Nicole at my usual go-to, Fitness First at London Bridge.

Nicole Scherzinger's workout routine

Monday

I decided to go for the partner workout that Nicole shared with her boyfriend, Thom. However, I did it alone.

WATCH: Nicole's workouts with Thom look seriously hard

I went for 45 seconds on, 15 seconds off, doing three rounds of the following moves:

Battle ropes

Dumbbell weighted lunges

Ball slams

Press ups

Tuck jumps

This is very much a heart rate raiser; I was pretty sweaty afterwards and my Apple Watch clocked up a tasty 209 calories. I assumed it would be higher to be honest, but I shan't dwell on calories.

Nicole Scherzinger's workouts ensure she looks super toned

Tuesday

Nicole has been spotted sweating it out at swanky spin studio, Soul Cycle. I am not a spin fan, but if it means I'm being more like Nicole, then I'll do it.

Instead of Soul Cycle, I went to Psycle, which has several branches in London. It was 60 minutes of sprints, uphill sprints and lots of press-ups on the bike handles.

Nicole Scherzinger enjoys spin-based workouts

Nicole, being a dancer, has serious rhythm. She can move. I can't say the same for myself. So during a spin class when you have to start basically dancing on the bike, I zone out.

Regardless, I did enjoy this spin session.

Wednesday

I opted for the spicy workout below, which Nicole shared on the ‘gram.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger wows fans with intense exercise session

I started off with a 20-minute treadmill run and then went into the below moves, working for 60 seconds on each, with a 20-second rest between each move. I did this three times.

Deadlifts

Ball slams

Box jumps

Forward and reverse lunges

16 battle ropes and 2 burpees with a resistance band

Oh boy, this was fun. Well, my kind of fun. The resistance band for the burpees did get annoying though, so I scrapped that. A word of advice: if box jumps aren't for you, opt for step-ups instead, perhaps with a dumbbell in each hand.

Nicole Scherzinger works up a sweat with her workouts

Thursday

Time for Barry's Bootcamp, a class Nicole has spoken about in the past. I do love Barry's as it's a great sweat session that packs in cardio and weighted movements. Plus, if you pick the right instructor, you'll have the most epic music experience.

The session I chose was in the London Soho studio at 9am. The treadmill element of the class was brutal with a mix of inclines and sprints to really make my legs burn. The dumbbell element of the class incorporated many challenges such as completing a number of moves and reps in a set time. It was sweaty, but I loved it.

Nicole Scherzinger has an impressive collection of workout wear

Friday

I wasn't entirely sure what to do today, but I found this workout on Nicole's Instagram; a fiery little glute burner, and decided to try it for myself.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger fires up her glutes

The moves involved were:

Landmine squats

Resistance band donkey kicks

One-legged glute bridges with dumbbells

Resistance band donkey kicks

Glute bridges with dumbbells

As, yet again, there were no timings (Nicole, if you read this, PLEASE can you tell us how long you do each move for?), I opted for 20 reps of each, four times round. I used a thick resistance band like Nicole, and boy, did my bum fire up. There really is no better feeling than active glutes!

Saturday

A weekend hike is in order! Nicole has previously spoken to Women's Health about hiking with her girlfriends, so I figured I would do the same.

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom enjoy hiking

Sadly, none of my mates were keen on a crack-of-dawn hike. So, I laced up and hit the hills of erm... Greenwich in London, for a long old walk.

I actually ended up walking a lovely 10km which took about 90 minutes. During my walk, I listened to a couple of podcasts (one about gut health and another about manifesting), and upon returning back to my flat, felt weirdly invigorated and refreshed. Is this how Nicole stays so chill?

Sunday

Today, I rested. Because every week should contain at least one day of rest.

What did I learn from a week of working out like Nicole Scherzinger?

High-intensity workouts hammer the joints

You don't need me to tell you this, but high-intensity exercise places a lot of pressure on the body. So warming up with active stretches and mobility movements is really important. If you suffer from painful joints, then avoid movements with a lot of jumping; you're only going to cause more pain.

You'll hog the gym equipment

Treadmills, battle ropes, dumbbells, boxes to jump on. It's safe to say that my fellow gym-goers didn't appreciate my equipment hogging. I did avoid the gym rush hour, however, and opted for doing Nicole's workouts late morning when there were fewer glares.

I had so much free time

The home-style workouts that Nicole shared definitely took me less time than my usual weighted routines or long runs. In fact, I found myself amazed at how much more time I had.

Would I continue with the HIIT-style workouts? Perhaps once a week max, as although they save on time, they're brutal on the body and I really prefer my resistance training.

I still do not like spin

Psycle is EPIC for spin. Everyone is smiling and having a great time. But honestly, the numb bum, my inability to stay in time with everyone and the fact my legs can’t go as fast as everyone else's… it's a failure for me. Sorry Nicole, but this was one part of your regime that I won't be continuing with.

Sign up to HELLO’s Menopause Memo to receive five days of expert-led menopause intel direct to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.