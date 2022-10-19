Who has been unmasked on The Masked Singer US so far? Have you been enjoying season eight of the hit show?

The Masked Singer is well underway with celebrities taking part to perform in their mysterious and delightful costumes – but who has been unmasked so far? See who has taken part in season eight of the hit show…

William Shatner

Aged 91, William was officially the eldest celeb to take part in the hit show, and performed as 'Knight' for the competition. The actor is best known for playing James T Kirk in Star Trek, and also recently made history as the oldest person to fly into space on a Blue Origin suborbital capsule.

WATCH: The Masked Singer star William Shatner unmasked!

Eric Idle

Hedgehog was unmasked as Monty Python star Eric Idle, who is also known for writing the music and lyrics to Spamalot and Not the Messiah. He performed Always Look on the Bright Side of Life on the hit show. Speaking about his time on the show, he joked: "This is perfect for me, I sing, and I can dress up and be silly."

Chris Kirkpatrick

Chris appeared in the first show as Hummingbird. He came second in his group, losing out to 'Harp', who is still yet to be unmasked! The star is best known for being in the band NSYNC. Speaking about taking part in the show on Instagram, he joked: "That face you make when you get unmasked, only to realize your family lost power because of a hurricane and didn’t get to see it!!!"

Jeff Dunham

For Vegas Night, the ventriloquist and stand-up comedian appeared as Pi-Rat, performing Crocodile Rock by Elton John. The star is a popular TV personality in the US, and has appeared on Comedy Central Presents, All Over the Map and Minding the Monsters.

Montell Jordan

Montell was Panther! Posting about his experience, he said: "It was me under this beautiful panther mask the entire time! What an amazing opportunity to showcase vocal ability, dancing, persona, charisma. All the different things that I am in my regular life are now on display." The This is How We Do singer is now the worship leader at Victory World Church in Georgia.

The Brady Bunch

Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams and Christopher Knight all starred as Mummies on the show, performing The Monkees. The trio are known for starring in the sitcom The Brady Bunch, with Mike playing Bobby, Barry playing Greg and Christopher playing Peter in the hit show.

Daymond John

Fortune Teller was unmasked as Daymond John! The television personality, who appears on Shark Tank. Speaking about facing the judges on the show, he told Fox News: "The way I got to this point of my life is by being judged and pitching myself for every minute of my life… it wasn't hard at all, I loved that part. That's what's going to give you success, being vulnerable and pitching yourself."

