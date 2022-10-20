All Creatures Great and Small: Who plays Jenny Alderson? The rural Channel 5 series has returned to our screens

All Creatures Great and Small has returned with a brand new six-part series set in the rural Yorkshire Dales.

MORE: All Creatures Great and Small fans left 'sobbing' after moving episode

The first episode of the third season of the Channel 5 drama, which began on 15 September at 9pm, got viewers reacquainted with their favourite characters.

Loading the player...

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small season three trailer is finally here!

Who plays Jenny Alderson in All Creatures Great and Small?

The role of young Jenny Alderson is played by a teenage actress called Imogen Clawson.

She won the part at the age of just 13 years old, after being put up for the role by casting agency Scala Kids.

The star first appeared in season two of the drama while still a pupil at Harrogate Grammar School.

Those tuning in at home were first introduced to her character as the younger sister of Helen Alderson, who is played by Rachel Shenton.

MORE: Viewers are saying the same thing after All Creatures Great and Small returns

MORE: Where is All Creatures Great and Small filmed?

In the series, the siblings live together on the family farm, with the younger of the pair a fan of animals.

The character of Jenny helped facilitate the blossoming romance between her sister Helen and the local vet James Herriot, played by Nicholas Ralph.

Speaking last year to The Yorkshire Post, Imogen said that she was a fan of her character’s “wit and assertiveness”.

She added: “I also love how fun she is and how she doesn’t want to be caught up in school work.

Jenny and Helen Alderson are sisters in the Channel 5 show

“She wants to live a free life on the farm, working and caring for the animals.”

Discussing how she was balancing education with her burgeoning acting career, she noted: “My school has been extremely supportive with the whole experience and all the teachers have made it easy for me to keep up to date with my school work.

“The head teacher also loves the show. Harrogate Grammar has a great drama department and their reactions have been super-positive as well.”

The series revolves around a country veterinary practice in Yorkshire in the 1930s and 1940s.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.