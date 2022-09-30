All Creatures Great and Small fans left 'sobbing' after moving episode It was an emotional episode for fans of the Channel 5 show

All Creatures Great and Small fans were left "sobbing" after watching the latest instalment of the beloved drama on Thursday evening.

MORE: Viewers are saying the same thing after All Creatures Great and Small return

The Channel 5 show, which stars Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton and Samuel West, aired its third episode of series three and saw Samuel's character, Siegfried Farnon, come across a young racehorse named River who was in need of care.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you enjoying season three of All Creatures Great and Small?

But while the vet is pleased to be in the company of the animal, River's declining health poses a dilemma for Siegfried on whether he can keep the horse alive. His time with the horse also triggers memories of his time working in the Army Veterinary Corp during the First World War.

It seems the moving storyline in the episode proved to be highly emotional for those watching at home. One person wrote on Twitter: "To the writers of @AllCreaturesTV I'm in pieces now but beautiful, beautiful episode. Thank you for the best piece of TV all week #AllCreaturesGreatandSmall #ACGAS."

MORE: All Creatures Great and Small star warns of 'really tough' moments for beloved characters

MORE: Where is All Creatures Great and Small filmed?

Siegfried was tending to a horse named River in the episode

A second agreed, tweeting: "#AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall was so moving tonight, [Samuel West] such an amazing performance WOW you're such an inspiring actor. Can't believe we got the little bit between Audrey and Siegfried at the end it had me crying (happy tears)."

A third said: "Tonight's episode of #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall had me sobbing," as a fourth simply put: "Emotional episode tonight, great performance by [Samuel West]."

The show recently returned for series three

The show is often praised for its light and dark storylines between the adored characters and it seems series three has more "tough" moments ahead. Rachel Shenton, who plays Helen Alderson, told Radio Times: "There are real heartfelt moments that happen between James and Helen that only happen when they're in the bedsitter on their own.

"And as the season progresses there are some things that are really tough for them to discuss and make them both feel really vulnerable. Being able to do that in their own environment in the bedsitter sort of peeled off another layer, I think."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.